Mickey and his friends have new costumes for the Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks shared on their Twitter page Mickey and his friends new costumes for Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary celebration.
- The post reads: Oh boy! — Mickey Mouse and his friends have new costumes! Made exclusively for Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary celebrations, Mickey, Minnie and Friends will be sporting these new looks during the Dream Go Round event.
About Dream Go Round:
- Tokyo Disney Resort announced that the anniversary event, Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Dream Go Round, will be held from the Resort’s 40th anniversary on April 15, 2023 through March 31, 2024.
- Dream Go Round represents the happy moments that countless guests have experienced throughout the years at Tokyo Disney Resort, Where Dreams Come True.
- During this commemorative year at the Resort, the dreams of guests, cast members and Disney friends come together to celebrate the 40th anniversary in grand fashion.