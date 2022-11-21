Tickets Now Available for “Avatar: The Way of Water” at El Capitan Theatre, Including Dazzling Themed Light Display

With tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water going on sale today, they are also now available for the film’s run at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- When they enter the historic theater, guests will see the auditorium transformed with a dazzling themed light display.
- You can be among the first to see the film on December 15th at the 3D Early Screening Event.
- The $35 ticket includes:
- 85oz Nest popcorn container (includes popcorn)
- 20oz Bottled Beverage
- Event Credential and Lanyard
- Plus see the dazzling themed light display!
- This event takes place Thursday, December 15th at 3:00 p.m. and tickets are available here.
- Daily showtimes for Avatar: The Way of Water starting December 16th through January 18th are:
- 10:00am
- 2:30pm
- 7:00pm
- 11:30pm
- Note: There will be no showings on New Year's Day, January 1st.
- Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.
- Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available on December 28th at 7:00pm and January 3rd at 2:30pm.
- Open Caption Screenings are available on December 21st at 7:00pm and January 4th at 2:30pm.
About Avatar: The Way of Water
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.