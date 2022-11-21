Tickets Now Available for “Avatar: The Way of Water” at El Capitan Theatre, Including Dazzling Themed Light Display

With tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water going on sale today, they are also now available for the film’s run at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

When they enter the historic theater, guests will see the auditorium transformed with a dazzling themed light display.

You can be among the first to see the film on December 15th at the 3D Early Screening Event.

The $35 ticket includes: 85oz Nest popcorn container (includes popcorn) 20oz Bottled Beverage Event Credential and Lanyard Plus see the dazzling themed light display!

This event takes place Thursday, December 15th at 3:00 p.m. and tickets are available here

Daily showtimes for Avatar: The Way of Water starting December 16th through January 18th are: 10:00am 2:30pm 7:00pm 11:30pm

starting December 16th through January 18th are: Note: There will be no showings on New Year's Day, January 1st.

Tickets are on sale now

Sensory Inclusive Screenings

Open Caption Screenings

About Avatar: The Way of Water