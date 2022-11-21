Tickets Now On Sale for “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Tickets are now on sale for Avatar: The Way of Water, coming to theaters on December 16, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Avatar fans are counting down the days until the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16, 2022.
- Tickets are now officially on sale, so you can secure your spot on opening day.
- You can purchase tickets from Fandango by clicking here.
About Avatar: The Way of Water:
- Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.
- When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.
- You can see the trailer below.