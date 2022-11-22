New Featurette Celebrates The Music of “Disenchanted”

One of the latest films to arrive on Disney+, the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, is the subject of a new featurette that just released, focusing on the music of the new film.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Studios has shared a short featurette showcasing the music of one of the latest films to arrive on Disney+, the highly anticipated sequel, Disenchanted.

In it, stars of the film Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Maya Rudolph all share fun tidbits about their time on set and their experiences with the songs of the film.

Menzel, who appeared in the first Enchanted, and didn’t have any songs to sing (much to the chagrin of her fans) points out that she was happy to perform one of the most powerful numbers in the new film, “Love Magic.”

and didn’t have any songs to sing (much to the chagrin of her fans) points out that she was happy to perform one of the most powerful numbers in the new film, “Love Magic.” Rudolph and Adams also share how fun it was to perform “Badder” alongside each other with Rudolph pointing out that it was then when she realized she was the villain in a Disney film.

Marsden and the rest of the team point out how amazing it was to once again be working with the legendary Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarz, and goes over their impressive roster of films that he is honored to be a part of.

An all-new live-action musical comedy, Disenchanted is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit Enchanted featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.

stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on garnered three Academy Award nominations, and a score by Alan Menken. Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.