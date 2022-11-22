First PFL ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Coming November 25

The Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) first-ever ESPN+ PPV is on. The 2022 PFL World Championship will be live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City this Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish).

The Undercard will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Pre-fight live coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The title fights include: women’s lightweight, and men’s: featherweight, heavyweight, lightweight, welterweight and light heavyweight. The main event features undefeated two-time PFL Champion, American superstar Kayla Harrison (15-0) as she looks to claim her third PFL Women’s Lightweight World Championship when she steps into the SmartCage against Brazilian power puncher and knockout artist Larissa Pacheco (18-4), who enters this title bout with five consecutive first round knockouts. UK’s best Featherweight, hard hitting striker Brendan Loughnane (24-4) will face American, NCAA D-1 Wrestling Champion Bubba Jenkins (19-5) Both athletes will be looking for their first PFL World Championship. In the Heavyweight battle, protégé of MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop, Ante Delija (22-5), will take on Matheus Scheffel (17-8) who looks to get payback for his KO loss to Delija earlier this season Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5) will look to keep his PFL run perfect after a 5-0 start in the League. He’ll face a formidable opponent in former Cage Warrior Lightweight champion Stevie Ray (25-10) who cemented his place in the final on the strength of a pair of victories over former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis. In the Welterweight showdown, four-time World Kickboxing Champion Sadibou Sy (12-6) will clash with Dilano Taylor (10-2) who looks to become the youngest PFL Champion at 25 years old. No. 1 Robert Wilkinson (16-2) will battle No. 2 Omari Akhmedov (24-7) for the PFL Light Heavyweight title.with five of their six combined bouts coming by way of stoppage.

Two other notable bouts on the card include fighters making their PFL debut: Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali looking to continue his grandfather’s combat sports legacy, faces Tom Graesser in a special amateur attraction. Aspen Ladd, former UFC bantamweight champion, faces former Bellator Champion Julia Budd, in a featherweight bout

Sean O’Connell will call the action alongside MMA legend and Hall of Famer Rady “The Natural” Couture and veteran MMA fighter and analyst Kenny Florian. British MMA icon Dan Hardy will join the team remotely. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by George X and Manny Rodriguez.