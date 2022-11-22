Four New Movie Anniversary Pin Sets Available to D23 Gold Members

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, D23 has released four new limited edition pins just for Gold Members.

D23 Gold Members can now purchase four different pin and pin sets, inspired by: Aladdin Treasure Planet Coco The Muppet Christmas Carol



D23 Exclusive Aladdin 30th Anniversary Pin Set:

You’ll want to use one of your wishes on this phenomenally cosmic pin set! This D23 Gold Member exclusive set is the best way to relive three decades of Aladdin’s adventures through the mystical land of Agrabah. It features four fan-favorite characters—including Jafar’s pernicious parrot Iago, Jasmine’s trusty tiger Raja, Aladdin’s mischievous monkey Abu, and of course the often imitated, never duplicated Genie of the lamp. (…You may applaud now.) Stay one jump ahead and grab this pin set now!

The Aladdin 30th Anniversary pin set, offered in a limited edition of 1,500, is now available to D23 Gold Members for $19.99 on shopDisney.

D23 Exclusive Treasure Planet 20th Anniversary Pin:

Embark on a quest for the fabled “loot of a thousand worlds” with this special pin. The D23 Gold Member-exclusive is the most treasured way to mark 20 years of traversing the galaxy of adventure with Jim Hawkins and his colorful crew of intergalactic pirates. The pin features the crucial sphere containing the legendary map to Treasure Planet . Hoist the solar sales and journey into the unknown with this cosmic collector's pin!

. Hoist the solar sales and journey into the unknown with this cosmic collector's pin! The Treasure Planet 20th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 800, is now available to D23 Gold Members for $15.99 on shopDisney.

D23 Exclusive Coco 5th Anniversary Pin:

Seize your moment with this D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin! This pin is the best way to commemorate five years of Disney and Pixar’s Coco and the perfect piece to celebrate Día de los Muertos all year long. Featuring Mama Imelda’s awe-inspiring Alebrije “Pepita,” the pin recollects the wondrous adventure Miguel and the Rivera family took together through the land of the dead. Don’t be un poco loco—grab this pin now!

and the perfect piece to celebrate Día de los Muertos all year long. Featuring Mama Imelda’s awe-inspiring Alebrije “Pepita,” the pin recollects the wondrous adventure Miguel and the Rivera family took together through the land of the dead. Don’t be un poco loco—grab this pin now! The Coco 5th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, is now available to D23 Gold Members for $14.99 on shopDisney.

D23 Exclusive The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary Commemorative Pin – Gonzo & Rizzo:

It’s in the singing of a street corner choir; it’s going home and getting warm by the fire… we think you’ll agree this pin feels like Christmas! This D23 Gold Member-exclusive is the jolliest way to ring in the season of magic and celebrate three decades of a holiday classic, and features the beloved Dickensian Muppet narrators, Gonzo and Rizzo. Celebrate Christmases of the past, the present, and those yet to come with this pin now!

D23 Exclusive The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary Commemorative Pin – Kermit & Robin:

‘Tis the season to be jolly and joyous with this adorable holiday pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive is the merriest way to ring in the season of magic, and features Kermit the Frog in his role of Bob Cratchit and Robin as Tiny Tim. Revel the joy of the holidays, and memories of this Muppet yuletide classic, with this special pin!

The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary pins—both offered in a limited edition of 1,000 for each pin style—are now available for $14.99 each to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney.