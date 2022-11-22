Funko Slashing Prices on Festive Board Games For Black Friday

Funko has knocked off 50% of the price of some of their seasonal games, including a board game based on the Christmas favorite, Mickey’s Christmas Carol.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol GameElf Journey From The North Pole Game Collector’s Edition : TargetNational Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Game : Target
- Funko has unveiled some of their Black Friday specials, and three popular seasonal games will be knocked down in price to under $10.00.
- The three games that will be marked down include a game based on the Disney animated short feature, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, and the popular christmas films, Elf, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
- In the Mickey’s Christmas Carol Game, players will work together to tell the timeless classic of Ebenezer Scrooge by putting together scenes from Disney’s holiday classic together. Hurry to finish all the pictures before Scrooge wakes up! Ages 4+, 2-4 Players
- In the game based on Elf, called Elf – Journey From The North Pole, player will help Buddy the Elf find his dad by leading him on a loopy route from the North Pole to New York City! This Collector’s Edition game comes in limited-edition embossed tin. Ages 8+, 2-4 Players
- In the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Game, players can push-their-luck in this dice rolling game to avoid holiday havoc that includes a Marty Moose tumbler. Ages 8+, 2-5 Players.
- You can find out more about each of these games, and purchase them with their discounted prices using the links below.