New “Willow” Clip Introduces the Bone Reavers

Disney’s Willow series will be coming to Disney+ at the end of the month and the streamer has released a new clip introducing the Bone Reavers.

Disney+ has released a new clip from the upcoming series, Willow , titled “Meet the Bone Reavers.”

, titled “Meet the Bone Reavers.” The clip features some of the series’ main characters running from the seemingly villainous, bone-clad riders.

Check out the full clip below:

More on Willow:

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

), Amar Chadha-Patel ( ), Ellie Bamber ( ), Tony Revolori ( ), Ruby Cruz ( ) and Erin Kellyman ( ). Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.

was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic. The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+ Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.