Pixar Animation Studios Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of “Coco” With New Retrospective Video

Pixar Animation Studios is marking the 5th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed and award-winning film, Coco, with a new video featuring the film’s director and star.

Pixar Animation Studios is celebrating the fifth anniversary of their Oscar winning film, Coco, with a new video with director Lee Unkrich and voice of Miguel, Anthony Gonzalez.

with a new video with director Lee Unkrich and voice of Miguel, Anthony Gonzalez. In the video, the two reflect on the magic of the film as well as some of the more memorable emotional moments that many fans of the film embrace and relate to.

Notably, they discuss the scene when Miguel sings to Mama Coco the award-winning song, “Remember Me,” and the powerhouse emotional moments that the scene was.

They also share several brief anecdotes from recording and making the film, and also point out several numerous details that are embedded in the film.

Unkrich also points out the passage of time, with Gonzalez recording his lines when he was much younger, and now he is an 18-year old on the film's fifth anniversary.

You can catch Pixar Animation Studios’ film, Coco, now streaming on Disney+