Disney Springs celebrated winning the IAAPA’s Brass Ring Award for Best New Menu Item for their Chocolate Mighty Thor’s Hammer. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What’s Happening:

Amanda Lauder, pastry chef and chocolatier, worked with her team to brainstorm possible ways to create a way to celebrate the release of Thor: Love and Thunder

"We knew that Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, was pretty iconic, and we kept tossing around this idea, could we make it into a piñata?" The only obstacle in their way was, how to create a mold of Thor’s hammer?

"The key piece in making this item is that we needed to figure out how to make a mold of it because it didn’t exist," remembers Chef Amanda. "So, we actually ordered a small replica of Thor’s mighty hammer online, we casted that in gelatin and then we used stone resin to make a hard stone cast of Thor’s hammer, and that stone cast then went into our mold maker."

It took several tweaks, but they created this work of art that was brought to life.

The inside of the hammer contains six dark chocolate pieces with bits of Pop Rocks within. "I would never been able to do this anywhere other than Disney," says Chef Amanda.

Food and Beverage General Manager Jim Greene accepted the award with Chef Amanda, beaming with pride at his team’s accomplishment. "It is wonderful for the cast members here at Disney Springs to be recognized for their talent and to show our guests just how special our culinary team is!"