Disneyland Paris and Orange Renew Their Partnership Through 2027

Disneyland Paris and Orange have renewed their long-standing partnership until 2027.

While April 12, 2022, marked the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, it also represented a 30-year milestone of partnership with French and European telecommunication leader Orange which has now been renewed until 2027 with the common goal of enriching the Disneyland Paris guest experience while introducing Disney magic in Orange clients’ daily lives.

Since 1992, Disneyland Paris has partnered with Orange to allow millions of guests to connect and share their magical memories from the happiest place on earth.

In recent years, this joint collaboration brought to life many exclusive and innovative experiences for both Disneyland Paris guests and Orange clients to enjoy, including virtual reality games and augmented reality apps, as well as special decor and activations inside Orange flagship stores.

This collaboration also means continually improving Wi-Fi and mobile network access across the entire resort to benefit guests and Cast Members, such as the recent integration of Wi-Fi hotspots in the new Marvel

Orange’s technical know-how coupled with Disneyland Paris’ unique sense of storytelling has led to the development of immersive digital experiences, such as the recent Celebration Quest app which takes guests on a treasure hunt across both Disney Parks, to solve no less than 30 puzzles, discover well-kept secrets and unlock exclusive surprises.

More than 60,000 people have joined this fun-filled quest at Disneyland Paris so far.

Augmented reality app The Lost Artifact is another notable joint activation which invited more than 15,000 guests to discover Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel from a unique point of view.

In addition to these existing experiences and initiatives, new joint marketing campaigns and innovative activations are expected in the coming years, offering a magical experience to consumers throughout France and Europe. Moreover, our common ambition will lead us to keep improving Wi-Fi and 5G networks across Disneyland Paris in the years to come.

