Enjoy the Holidays at Legoland Florida Beginning November 25

The holidays are the perfect time to visit LEGOLAND Florida with the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel. This will be happening on select dates from November 25 through December 31.

What's Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit LEGOLAND Florida Resort with the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel, select dates Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

Celebrate the season and build holiday memories with a full lineup of festive entertainment, including new shows, cheerful LEGO décor, merry meet and greets with LEGO characters, tasty holiday treats and more.

Here’s a look at the yuletide fun – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

New Seasonal Shows and Tree-mendous Entertainment:

Jump into the holiday spirit with new seasonal shows and holly jolly entertainment across the park.

Experience all-new festive flurries set to holiday music in LEGO Kingdoms. Join the King’s Court Carolers as they sing some favorite songs from the merriest time of year. Rock around the giant 30-foot LEGO Christmas Tree as LEGO City comes to life in a holiday spectacular with exciting music and dazzling lights throughout the evening. Children can also stop by the North Pole Postal Service to write a letter to LEGO Santa and then watch it arrive at the North Pole on a digital screen.

Festive LEGO Characters and Holiday Builds:

LEGO Santa is coming to town and he can’t wait to meet families this season. Be sure to visit his festive friends LEGO Gingerbread Man and LEGO Toy Soldier, as well as Emmet, Lucy and Unikitty from THE LEGO MOVIE who will be cheerfully dressed in their holiday attire too.

Oh, what fun guests will have building merry memories as they explore seasonal builds and photo spots throughout the park, including a life-size LEGO brick sleigh with reindeer and a LEGO holiday wreath!

New Merry Menu of Holiday Dishes:

Tis the season for tasty holiday treats like the Holly Jolly Christmas Cake featuring layers of red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

Spice up the holiday with an order of Granny’s Gingerbread-Spiced Apple Fries with a cookie butter dip.

Enjoy all the comforts of a warm holiday meal in a sandwich with the Merry Berry Turkey Burger featuring a cranberry chipotle aioli.

Save room for the Wintery Peppermint Milkshake, a cool seasonal treat.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration + Fireworks:

Get ready to ring in 2023 with Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks, nightly Dec. 26-31. The kid-friendly celebration kicks off with a DJ dance party in LEGO Technic, followed by the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks at 8 p.m.

Annual Pass: