Photos – Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar Returns to Disney Springs

The holiday season has returned to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and that means the return of Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar. With festive decor and a new seasonal menu, it’s a great place to spend some quality time this holiday season.

Normally Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, this holiday overlay to the popular watering hole is loaded with decor and details for patrons to take in.

There is also a season menu for guests to enjoy. With some festive appetizers like the Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs or the Boughs of Holly Flatbread, in addition to seasonal libations like the Yule Mule and a Post-Flight “Milk” and Cookies, there’s something for everyone.

Jock Lindey’s Holiday Bar is now open in the Landing section of Disney Springs.

