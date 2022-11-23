The Salvation Army Will Kick Off Red Kettle Season at ICON Park

The Salvation Army is raising awareness of the Red Kettle campaign with a special event on November 26 at ICON Park. The purpose is to raise awareness on how to address hunger and housing issues while providing hope.

What's Happening:

Red Kettle season is upon us, and ICON Park is joining hands once again with The Salvation Army by bringing awareness of the Red Kettle campaign for its annual kickoff event on Saturday, Nov. 26.

During the kickoff, community members can learn about the purpose of the Red Kettle and how it addresses housing and hunger issues all while providing hope.

Each time money goes into a red kettle, be it in person or virtual, The Salvation Amy’s reach is expanded, and lives are changed.

For the Red Kettle kickoff, Captain Ken Chapman, Area Commander for The Salvation Army will ride The Wheel at ICON Park for 10 hours.

In his fifth year of riding The Wheel at ICON Park, Captain Chapman remains dedicated to creative initiatives to further connect The Salvation Army, community partners, and residents.

ICON Park will support the efforts of The Salvation Army by waiving the ticket cost for all guests who wish to take the 20-minute ride with Captain Chapman.

Guests can instead donate the cost of the admission ticket to the Red Kettle Campaign. Additionally, ICON Park will donate a dollar for every ticket it sells during the Red Kettle Kickoff event to The Salvation Army for riders who choose not to ride with Captain Chapman.

The Red Kettle kickoff event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from The Salvation Army Band, photo opportunities with local celebrities and mascots, The Wheel and ICON Park’s featured restaurants. The kickoff begins at 11 a.m.

Contribute to a Red Kettle near you this holiday season. For more information, visit salvationarmyorlando.org

