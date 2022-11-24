Bentex Recalls Children’s Clothing Featuring Disney Designs Due to Potential Lead Poisoning Hazard

Bentex has recalled a line of children's clothing featuring Disney designs due to a potential lead poisoning hazard, according to the CPSC.

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles.