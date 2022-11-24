Bentex Recalls Children’s Clothing Featuring Disney Designs Due to Potential Lead Poisoning Hazard

Bentex has recalled a line of children's clothing featuring Disney designs due to a potential lead poisoning hazard, according to the CPSC.
- The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.
- Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
- The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles.
- For more information on the clothing in question, head to the official CPSC site.
- No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time.
- The clothing could have been purchased at:
- TJMAXX
- DD's/Ross
- Burlington
- Army & Airforce Exchange Service
- Other stores nationwide
- It also may have been purchased online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25.
- Anyone who may have purchased the clothing in question should immediately take the recalled children’s clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.
- Bentex can be reach at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at [email protected] or online at www.bentex.com/recall or www.bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.