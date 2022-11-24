“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Director Ryan Coogler Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Fans

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the number one movie in the world after hitting theaters a couple of weeks ago. Director Ryan Coogler shared a heartfelt message thanking the fans for the success of the film as it continues to sit atop the box office.

The message comes has Wakanda Forever tops the box office for the second week in a row.

Gratitude

That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

I am filled with it.

Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you took their families out – young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out.

Our film is over two and a half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it. Thank you for bearing with the subtitles. And our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry and was also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen.

This medium wouldn't exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future.

Sincerely,

Ryan Coogler

Liik’k Talokan

Wakanda Forever

Chadwick Forever

Long Live T’Challa