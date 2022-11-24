Disney Cruise Line Shares Up-Close Look at Disney Wish Float from The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! The Disney Cruise Line once again took part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this morning and they shared an up-close look at their float.

The Disney Cruise Line Twitter account shared a good look at their float, based on the Disney Wish.

Our majestic “ship” float sailed through the streets of New York City today in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade! #Macysparade #DisneyCruiseLine pic.twitter.com/aqfmfbnXqI — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) November 24, 2022