Disney Winter Frostival Returns to Shanghai Disney Resort November 28

Shanghai Disney Resort announced today the launch of the “Disney Winter Frostival”, this year’s new and much-anticipated seasonal celebration set to start next Monday, November 28, 2022.

Amid a host of enchanting new offerings the resort has prepared for the season, the biggest highlight will be the debut of the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, a brand new winter-themed cavalcade in Shanghai Disneyland, incorporating Disney’s iconic live entertainment, signature storytelling and incredible innovation to bring the magic of winter to life.

The Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade features a lineup of new floats, a new performance, new characters and new costumes that have never been seen before in the theme park.

The cavalcade highlights a plethora of iconic Disney winter scenes, as a host of favorite Disney characters join in with new costumes and dance moves.

With Duffy and friends leading the way, each unit in the procession features familiar characters and scenes from Disney to Disney Animation and Pixar stories.

Guests can relive their favorite scenes as each float passes: Elsa, Anna, and Olaf revel in the icy delights of Arendelle Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps ride through Zootopia’s Tundratown on a zippy snowmobile Frozone and the Incredibles family enjoy the thrill of winter sports Belle and the Beast host a royal Winter Ball full of pomp and pageantry

Of course, no Disney Winter celebration would be complete without Mickey and the whole gang joining in on the fun.

What’s more, the cavalcade features an electrifying new song created just for this occasion that will get guests moving to the rhythm and dancing up a winter storm.

The catchy song evokes a lively spirit that symbolizes the full winter season, and in a nod to the upcoming Spring Festival, presents subtle elements of traditional Chinese instrumentation including the erhu and pipa.

Guests visiting Shanghai Disney Resort this winter can enjoy the charms of the season through the many offerings that capture the essence of a Disney seasonal celebration with a snowy winter twist, and find themselves immersed in an unforgettable winter carnival through February 19, 2023.

The Disney Winter Frostival will also introduce exciting new offerings such as the arrival of Mickey’s newest friends the Snowies.

Originating from a snow globe that Minnie gifted Mickey for the holidays, Mickey’s newest friends were brought to life as a single snowflake fell on their snow globe.

This newest group of Disney characters, awakened by Disney magic, will join the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade and welcome everyone to the park.

Guests will be able to seek them out as they appear in park décor, and during the castle projection show.

The Snowies’ arrival has also inspired exclusive food and merchandise collections, which are destined to be adored among guests.

The collections include a number of fun items including a Snowie shaped popcorn bucket, Snowie plush and a Snowie pin featuring all four Snowies.

In addition to all these new offerings, guests will find even more winter magic waiting for them throughout the resort.

“Frostival! A Celebration of Winter” will transform the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination into a winter wonderland through magnificent projections, evocative sounds and lighting inspired by the ethereal Northern Lights.

This year also sees the return of the photogenic ice sculptures to the Gardens. New additions this year include sculptures of friends from Disney Animation’s Zootopia , and in addition to the ice statues, new fiberglass sculptures of Snowies will also make their debut for that picture-perfect moment.

, and in addition to the ice statues, new fiberglass sculptures of Snowies will also make their debut for that picture-perfect moment. Each evening, a Frozen Snow Celebration moment will return to Mickey Avenue for a truly unforgettable holiday happening as snow magically twirls through the air and touches down on the guests waiting below.

The joyous winter atmosphere extends to the whole resort, including Disneytown. This winter, a new Disney-themed restaurant, Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights, is set to open its doors to guests in Disneytown.

As per its namesake, this charming casual bistro features inviting designs that reflect Donald Duck’s enthusiasm towards culinary delicacies, and hospitality towards his friends.

Inside, throughout the wall, the retro style stain glass artworks depict Donald, his friends Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, and Chip ‘n’ Dale, and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Its ceiling murals tell the stories of Donald happily enjoying fantastic food and the great company of friends in Disneytown. Guests can immerse themselves in a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere as soon as they step into the restaurant.

The bistro features seasonally inspired Western cuisine with Asian touches, including freshly baked specialty pizza made by the in-house pizza chef, thick milkshakes and rich sundaes in variety of flavors, and delicately plated desserts.

It promises to be a landmark culinary destination in Disneytown for every foodie and Disney fan, with surprise and delight in every bite.

For the most wonderful of holiday traditions, guests need look no further than Shanghai Disney Resort to celebrate the magic of Christmas, beginning December 6, 2022, and running through January 2, 2023.

Mickey Avenue is lighting up with festive decorations, and the sound of Christmas is heard on high at Christmas Swing! – a holiday-themed show packed with songs and Disney characters.

It would not be a Disney Christmas without the iconic Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony, where beloved Disney characters gather under the Christmas tree and perform a dazzling tree-lighting moment.

Santa Goofy will once again be greeting guests at the holiday-themed selfie moment locations in Mickey Avenue.

This year, Disney characters on Mickey Avenue will put on their new costumes, spreading holiday cheer throughout the park.

Winnie the Pooh and his friends will also get their very own outfits for a truly special Christmas and Spring Festival in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The Disneytown Tree Trail and the traditional Disneytown Christmas Market are back with decked-out Christmas trees themed to beloved characters and stories, where guests can wander and fully immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Santa Claus is also back on weekends and holidays in Disneytown, where he will greet children at his cabin for a very merry Christmas and happy ho-ho-holidays.

And at the nearby Wishing Star Park, children and parents can join in for the Wishing Star Park Adventure to learn about the migratory birds that make Wishing Star Lake their home during the winter months.

Just days after the Christmas excitement, Shanghai Disney Resort will be in full New Year’s Eve mode. From time-limited entertainment offerings, like “Ignite the New Year”, to festive costumes for Disney characters and new food and beverage items, the resort is geared up to help guests ring in the new year in style.

Food and Beverage:

The start of the holiday season also brings with it a selection of creative food and drink across the resort for guests to enjoy.

Guests can look forward to a holly jolly Christmas and indulge in the countless holiday treats on offer, from LinaBell-themed ice cream cones, to brand new Afternoon Tea including chocolate fountain and Winter Brunch in Royal Banquet Hall.

The winter weather calls for a soothing drink, and the LinaBell Hot Beverage Sipper with a warm beverage fits the bill perfectly.

Guests can look forward to trying out the Christmas-inspired desserts carefully prepared at CookieAnn Bakery Café, in particular the delicious and adorable Christmas CookieAnn Cake and Christmas Mango Jelly White Chocolate Mousse Cake.

And of course, popcorn is a must have no matter the time of year, and guests will be able to enjoy this treat out of the LinaBell Gift Popcorn Bucket or purchase more than one train-themed popcorn bucket such as the Disney Gelatoni Train Popcorn Bucket, Disney ShellieMay Train Popcorn Bucket and link them together for a fun Christmas surprise.

Merchandise:

Guests sharing the magic of the holidays with loved ones can pick up holiday-themed merchandise, featuring a series of great Christmas gifts to tick off who is naughty or nice.

Share the fun with the classic Christmas gifts of groovy Christmas socks and eclectic Christmas sweaters from 2022 Mickey’s Winter Holiday Party Collection, or deck the halls with some of that Disney winter magic with various ornaments or a Marvel

There are also even more ways to cuddle up this season – the Holiday Pooh Plush and Santa-hat wearing Holiday Stitch plush make great Christmas gifts for that special someone’s wish list, or stay warm and cozy with a Holiday Pixar Mug, Holiday Pixar headband, and new character blankets.

In addition, the 2022 Duffy and Friends Warm Holidays Collection is sure to warm the hearts of every guest. The launch date and more details of this collection will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official channels.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning