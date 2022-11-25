Get 15% off from Disney Music Emporium for Black Friday

The holiday shopping season is underway and you don’t have to rush out to a store to take advantage of some great deals. For example, the Disney Music Emporium is offering 15% off for all your Disney Music needs.
- Disney Music Emporium is the online destination for collectible Disney music products and right now you can take advantage of their Black Friday sale.
- From now through Tuesday, November 29th, Disney fans can get 15% off and free shipping sitewide.
- Disney fans can put this sale to good use in the Disney Music Emporium’s new virtual store.
- The Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store allows Disney fans to browse an expansive library of Disney Music from over the past 100 years.
- Fans can then find their favorite music and take a closer look in order to purchase or, in some cases, stream the soundtracks.
- Fans will find CDs, vinyl records and more in this expansive new online shop.
- They will also find the soundtracks to all kinds of beloved series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, including:
- Encanto
- Wandavision
- Turning Red
- Hocus Pocus
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Star Wars
- The Lion King
- And much more