Get 15% off from Disney Music Emporium for Black Friday

The holiday shopping season is underway and you don’t have to rush out to a store to take advantage of some great deals. For example, the Disney Music Emporium is offering 15% off for all your Disney Music needs.

Disney Music Emporium is the online destination for collectible Disney music products and right now you can take advantage of their Black Friday sale.

From now through Tuesday, November 29th, Disney fans can get 15% off and free shipping sitewide.

Disney fans can put this sale to good use in the Disney Music Emporium’s new virtual store

The Disney Music Emporium Virtual Store allows Disney fans to browse an expansive library of Disney Music from over the past 100 years.

Fans can then find their favorite music and take a closer look in order to purchase or, in some cases, stream the soundtracks.

Fans will find CDs, vinyl records and more in this expansive new online shop.

They will also find the soundtracks to all kinds of beloved series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Encanto Wandavision Turning Red Hocus Pocus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Wars The Lion King And much more

