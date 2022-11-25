As much as we love Funko’s creative interpretations of pop culture icons, sometimes we like it when they keep things nice and simple. A wave of classic Mickey and Friends Funko Pop! figures have arrived at Entertainment Earth and are sure to be gems in your Disney collection.

Mickey Mouse and his best pals are sporting Funko looks that celebrate their classic styles.

This current wave of characters showcases the gang in their iconic outfits (if they have one) and presents them in bright and joyous colors. The series features: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Goofy Pluto Chip Dale

Prices range from $5.99-67.99. Pre-orders are expected to ship in April and May 2023. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

Funko Pop!

The gang’s all here and looking as good as ever! Which of these eight pals is your favorite? Best of all, these are In-Stock and you can save 10% on your order!

Disney Classics Daisy Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure

Disney Classics Minnie Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure

Disney Classics Pluto Pop! Vinyl Figure

Disney Classics Dale Pop! Vinyl Figure

Key Chains

Bring everyone along for the ride and share a little cheer whenever you leave home. These key chains are a simple and fun reminder of what makes Disney so special ($5.99)

Disney Classics Mickey Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Disney Classics Minnie Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Pop! Plush

We might not have pictures yet, but we imagine the Sensational Six are super squishy and oh so loveable! Each friend will resemble this Pop! wave but instead of being vinyl, they’ll be soft and cuddly ($10.99).

Mini Pop!

Love the large versions but don’t have the room to store them? Blind Box Mini Pop! figures are the answer. Each is sealed in a small box so you won’t know who you get until you open it! Purchase in quantities of 4 ($24.99) or a case of 12 ($67.99).

Disney Classics Mickey and Friends Mystery Minis Mini-Figure Display Case of 12

Disney Classics Mickey and Friends Mystery Minis Mini-Figure Random 4-Pack