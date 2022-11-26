“Lobsta Mickey” Statue Returns to Boston After Nearly 20 Years

According to ABC News, a long-forgotten statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has made its way back to Boston.
What’s Happening:
- The 700-pound statue is one of 75 Mickey Mouse-inspired sculptures commissioned by Disney for his 75th anniversary in 2003.
- In fact, this statue along with the rest, were featured at Disney California Adventure back in 2003. “Lobsta Mickey” could be found appropriately near Pacific Wharf.
- After its stay at the Disneyland Resort, the statue made its way to the city of Boston. It was last seen there nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market where it entertained tourists and shoppers — before slipping out of sight and into city lore after it was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney.
- In the interim, references to the 6-foot tall “Lobsta Mickey” appeared on Atlas Obscura, a website for oddball landmarks, and in a “Zippy the Pinhead” comic strip from 2019.
- Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, became fixated on tracking down the statue. He spent five years following online threads before finally spotting a listing on eBay.
- The statue had found its way to a New Jersey lawn, but was in need of some repairs. It was discolored, split in sections and its concrete foundation had begun to crumble. Point hired a local artist to refurbish and repaint the statue.
- The day before Halloween, "Lobsta Mickey” made its second public debut in the city, when it was set up on Concepts’ Newbury Street showroom floor.
- “People were a little terrified,” Point told the Boston Globe. “People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn’t.”