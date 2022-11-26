Photos/Videos: The Holidays Kick Off at SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration

The holiday season is underway at SeaWorld San Diego. With magical holiday shows, delicious treats and more, it’s a spectacular festive celebration. We had the chance to check out all of the festivities of the Christmas Celebration, and have a lot of joy to share with you!

We’ll begin with a look at some of the festive decor you’ll find around the park.

Guests can meet with Mrs. Clause and some of her helpers right inside the entrance of the park.

Hop aboard Santa’s sleigh and snap a selfie!

While Christmas is the main feature, effort is also taken to acknowledge and celebrate other holidays, such as Three Kings Day.

Guests even have the chance to pet some of Santa’s reindeer!

Two acapella Christmas caroling groups, The Holly Pops and Holiday Hipsters, will surprise and delight guests throughout the park. Their fresh and inventive arrangements of holiday favorites help bring the magic of the season to life.

New this year, see Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves as they make their way throughout the park on a festive procession for guests to view several times daily.

Even the Sea Lions and Otters get in on the holiday spirit, as the Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight show receives a fun overlay.

Watch Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight – Holiday 2022 – SeaWorld San Diego:

The magic of Christmas comes alive at the all-new “A Joyous Celebration!” This family-friendly show at the Nautilus Amphitheater combines energetic dancing, familiar Holiday songs, bright lights, and a Broadway-style set to bring out the Yuletide cheer in everyone!

Watch A Joyous Celebration (2022) – SeaWorld San Diego:

As day turns to night, the park sparkles with beautiful lighting displays everywhere you look.

Over by the Penguin Encounter, the Holiday Brass join Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to help light up the park’s Christmas tree every night.

The impressive new Donner and Blitzen’s LaZer Light Show brings festive laser light fun to guests twice nightly at the front of the park.

There’s nothing like seeing the magic of Christmas light up the sky above SeaWorld. With festive colors and brilliant pyrotechnics, don’t miss the thrilling spectacle of this special new holiday fireworks display, A Christmas Wish.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration runs on select dates through January 8th, 2023.