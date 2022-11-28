Artist Jim Shore to Appear at The Art of Disney in EPCOT and Disney Springs

Artist and craftsman Jim Shore will soon be making a couple of appearances at Walt Disney World to sign pieces, just in time for some holiday shopping.

Shore will be making two appearances at Walt Disney World to sign some of his art for guests this week.

The first appearance will come on Tuesday, November 29th at The Art of Disney in EPCOT

The second will be on Wednesday, November 30th at The Art of Disney in Disney Springs

Shore is a legend in the giftware industry with an enduring body of work that connects friends, family and storytelling through his handcrafted works of art.

He is well known for his distinctive figurines that showcase beloved Disney characters in a diverse color palette and creative design.

His fresh interpretation of traditional characters and Disney film moments are fan favorites and great additions to any collection.