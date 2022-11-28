Hulu Orders New True-Crime Documentary “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence”

According to Variety, Hulu has revealed their next true-crime documentary project, a series following the notorious Sarah Lawrence College sex cult.

The announcement of this new project follows the confirmation to Variety that Adam McKay’s God Forbid : The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty has achieved the title of Hulu’s most-watched documentary film to date.

God Forbid takes the record from 2019's Fyre Fest, which counts all original and non-original docs and is based on hours streamed within the first three weeks.

Produced by Alfred Spellman's Rakontur and McKay's Hyperobject and directed by Billy Corben, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty centers on Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, as he recounts the alleged events of his relationship with Becki Falwell and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr., and its overarching influence on a presidential election.

The success for God Forbid comes on the heels of two previous original documentary hits for Hulu's senior vice president of documentaries and scripted series Belisa Balaban, vice president Beth Osisek and their team: Captive Audience (produced by the Russo Bros. and directed by Jess Dimmock) became Hulu's most-watched docuseries in June. Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons from director Matt Tyrnauer, which took that most-watched title from Captive Audience when it premiered in July.

Check out Tony's review God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty documentary.

Early next year, Hulu will launch Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, a story told by the former students who fell under the influence of Larry Ray.

For this original series about the infamous sex cult, Hulu has "exclusive participation in this harrowing account of mind control and abuse that started in plain sight" at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010.

Stolen Youth is executive produced by the Oscar-winning team at Story Syndicate (Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus and Jon Bardin) and is the result of three years of work by director and executive producer Zach Heinzerling, “who filmed with the survivors as they began to understand what they had been through,” per Hulu.