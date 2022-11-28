Patsy Walker Gets a New Solo Series When “Hellcat” Debuts in March

Christopher Cantwell’s recently acclaimed run of “Iron Man” set the character of Hellcat on an exciting new path and now, the Eisner-nominated writer will continue his transformative take on Patsy Walker in an all-new solo series. Kicking off in March, “Hellcat” will be a five-issue saga written by Cantwell and drawn by Alex Lins, a rising star known for his work on “New Mutants” and “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood.”

The events of Iron Man saw Patsy confront the darkest moments of her past and now she’s ready to step up as one of Marvel

Hellcat’s upcoming saga will embrace the character’s rich and unique comic book history including her fascinating ties to the supernatural and her infamous relationship with Daimon Hellstrom.

Framed for murder, Hellcat finds herself investigating an action-packed mystery where she’ll cross paths with the fan-favorite character Sleepwalker.

Patsy is back on the West Coast, living in a house haunted by the ghost of her mother! When someone close to Patsy’s inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect! Now Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural threat of the Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up and that’s never a good thing.

See Patsy Walker suit up and go on the prowl for the biggest adventure in her super hero career when “Hellcat #1″ arrives in March.

