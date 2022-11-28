Shanghai Disneyland Closing Again Four Days After Reopening

Shanghai Disneyland is once again closing effective tomorrow, November 29th, just four days after reopening on Friday, November 25th.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland Park is once again closing its gates as part of a pandemic prevention and control measure as cases of illness are on the rise in the region.

The park will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29th, with no known reopening date.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.

Disney has stated they will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period.

According to the latest direction issued by the pandemic prevention authorities, effective November 29th, all guests entering Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Blue Sky Boulevard will be required to display their negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 48 hours.

Shanghai Disneyland just reopened this past Friday, November 25th after closing on October 31st.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have been open since November 17th.

The Resort had operated relatively uninterrupted over the summer, but this now marks the second closure of the latter half of 2022.

For more details on the closure and refunds, visit ShanghaiDisneyResort.com