Gatorland’s third annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas Event will start on December 3 and run select days through December 28.

What's Happening:

Come on out to the “Alligator Capital of the World” and enjoy festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s third annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, included in the regular price of admission.

Gatorland’s signature holiday event features live music, festive displays with interactive characters like Gator Claus, his Merry Elves and Krampus Croc, along with festive food items for purchase.

Be sure to visit dozens of craft vendors throughout the park and the award-winning Gatorland gift shop to find that perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list! Do all your Christmas shopping the Gatorland way.

Plus, experience all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness of Gatorland.

About Gatorland:

Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park combining Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits, and entertainment.

Orlando Weekly’s Best of Orlando 2022 and 2021 Readers’ Poll named Gatorland the Best Attraction That’s Not A Theme Park and Best Zip Line or Ropes Course for Gatorland’s Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

Gatorland has also been named by the Orlando Weekly Readers’ Poll in 2022 among the Top 3 Best Local Animal Rescue and Best Place For Family Fun.

Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the park is celebrating its 73rd Anniversary in 2022.

This iconic park provides affordably priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a-kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Popular adventure experiences inside the park include the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure.

What They're Saying: