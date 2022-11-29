Gatorland’s third annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas Event will start on December 3 and run select days through December 28.
What's Happening:
- Come on out to the “Alligator Capital of the World” and enjoy festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s third annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, included in the regular price of admission.
- Gatorland’s signature holiday event features live music, festive displays with interactive characters like Gator Claus, his Merry Elves and Krampus Croc, along with festive food items for purchase.
- Be sure to visit dozens of craft vendors throughout the park and the award-winning Gatorland gift shop to find that perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list! Do all your Christmas shopping the Gatorland way.
- Plus, experience all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness of Gatorland.
About Gatorland:
- Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park combining Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits, and entertainment.
- Orlando Weekly’s Best of Orlando 2022 and 2021 Readers’ Poll named Gatorland the Best Attraction That’s Not A Theme Park and Best Zip Line or Ropes Course for Gatorland’s Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.
- Gatorland has also been named by the Orlando Weekly Readers’ Poll in 2022 among the Top 3 Best Local Animal Rescue and Best Place For Family Fun.
- Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the park is celebrating its 73rd Anniversary in 2022.
- This iconic park provides affordably priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a-kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Popular adventure experiences inside the park include the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure.
What They're Saying:
- “Our Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down is quickly becoming a family tradition for our visitors,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “We make sure everyone enjoys the holiday spirit the Gatorland way.”