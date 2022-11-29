“Light Up the Season” with D23 at The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday, December 11th

D23 Members will once again be able to “Light Up the Season” at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday, December 11th.

What’s Happening:

Every December, The Walt Disney Studios gets a little more magical as the spirit of the holiday season sweeps across the Studios Lot with twinkling lights, music, and seasonal decorations for the annual holiday party for cast members and employees.

Continuing the tradition, The Walt Disney Company is extending the invitation to D23 Members and their guests for a special encore “Light Up the Season” evening at the fabled Studios.

This festive evening celebrates that special Disney time of year with wintertime activities and games, shopping, photo opportunities, and delicious treats!

Continuing the decades-long commitment to the Marines Toys for Tots Program, attendees are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids and families in need in local communities during D23’s “Light Up the Season.” Disney’s relationship with the Marines Toys for Tots Program dates back to the program’s beginnings in 1947, when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo, which is still in use today.

Included in the event are the following: Explore the legendary Walt Disney Studios lot – decked out for the season Enjoy holiday screenings inside the historic Main Studio Theatre Take advantage of several holiday photo opportunities worth melting for, including Disney photo spots and character meet-and-greets including Santa Goofy! Enjoy holiday shopping at the Disney Studio Store and Minnie’s Market Place featuring local vendors and friends of Disney Discover a variety of crafts and activities, fun holiday games and prizes, and complimentary treats for all ages. Get into the holiday spirit with a DJ & live musical performances in addition to our tree lighting and snow! Each guest will receive a D23 exclusive ornament celebrating 30 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol Additional seasonal sweets, savories—including Walt’s Chili— and alcoholic beverages (for guests 21+) will be available for purchase.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Studios and will last until approximately 8:00 p.m. Security will open The Walt Disney Studios at 3:00 p.m., and allow guests into the event space at 3:15 p.m. Please do not arrive before 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $75.00 (plus $7 processing fee) for Gold Members and $95.00 (plus $7 processing fee) for General Members.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, December 1st, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on D23’s website

D23 Gold and General Members may purchase up to 8 tickets total.