On This Giving Tuesday Consider Donating to Give Kids the World

If you're looking for a place to donate on this Giving Tuesday, consider Give Kids the World. They are truly making a difference in the lives of critically ill children and their families.
What's Happening:
- When critically ill children and their families visit Give Kids The World Village, they enjoy dream vacations full of fairytale moments and priceless memories. But these trips mean so much more.
- A wish is a powerful intervention that instills hope and optimism, building resilience that may lead to better health outcomes for critically ill children. Simply the anticipation of a wish can help dramatically.
- Families receive these vacations at no cost to them.
- If you donate today on Giving Tuesday, your gift will be matched.
- You can donate by clicking here.