According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of The Artful Dodger.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of the Australian series for Disney+, The Artful Dodger.
- Production has now begun for the new series.
- The Artful Dodger “explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Dodger, who has become a surgeon, but retains criminal tendencies.”
Cast:
- David Thewlis
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster
- Maia Mitchell
- Damon Herriman
- Tapsell
- Tim Minchin
- Susie Porter
- Kym Gyngell
- Damien Garvey
- Jessica De Gouw
- Andrea Demetriades
- Luke Carroll
- Huw Higginson
- Lucy-Rose Leonard
- Nicholas Burton
- Jude Hyland
- Finn Treacy
- Albert Latailakepa