According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of The Artful Dodger.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of the Australian series for Disney+ The Artful Dodger .

. Production has now begun for the new series.

The Artful Dodger “explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Dodger, who has become a surgeon, but retains criminal tendencies.”

Cast: