David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell Head the Cast of Disney+ Series “The Artful Dodger”

by |
Tags: ,

According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of The Artful Dodger.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Variety, David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Maia Mitchell head the cast of the Australian series for Disney+, The Artful Dodger.
  • Production has now begun for the new series.
  • The Artful Dodger “explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Dodger, who has become a surgeon, but retains criminal tendencies.”

 Cast:

  • David Thewlis
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster
  • Maia Mitchell
  • Damon Herriman
  • Tapsell
  • Tim Minchin
  • Susie Porter
  • Kym Gyngell
  • Damien Garvey
  • Jessica De Gouw
  • Andrea Demetriades
  • Luke Carroll
  • Huw Higginson
  • Lucy-Rose Leonard
  • Nicholas Burton
  • Jude Hyland
  • Finn Treacy
  • Albert Latailakepa