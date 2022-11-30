Disney100 “Mickey & Minnie” Shorts Collection Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD on January 31st

Disney Movie Club is now taking pre-orders for a Disney100-themed collection of Mickey & Minnie shorts being released on January 31st, 2023, initially as a Disney Movie Club Exclusive.

As part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration

The first collection (it's branded "Volume 1″) is titled Mickey & Minnie and includes 10 classic shorts.

The cover art features Mickey and Minnie Mouse hugging each other inside the silhouette of the number 100.

The product description highlights 4 of the 10 shorts included in the collection: Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, Hawaiian Holiday, and On Ice.

The suggested retail price on the collection is $21.95 and the collection is this month's featured title as a pre-order, which includes a bonus lithograph of Minnie kissing Mickey from Brave Little Tailor.

Mickey & Minnie Volume 1 will be released in a Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital combo pack on January 31st, 2023 and will initially be available exclusively to Disney Movie Club members before receiving a wider general release.

will be released in a Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital combo pack on January 31st, 2023 and will initially be available exclusively to Disney Movie Club members before receiving a wider general release. Click here

