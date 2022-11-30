The New Black Panther and Okoye to Set Sail on Marvel Day at Sea Cruises

For the first time ever, the new Black Panther and Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, will set sail during the Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea Cruises, according to Marvel.

, the new Black Panther and Okoye are ready for a vacation and will soon be setting sail on the Disney Cruise Line. The two characters will appear on Marvel Day at Sea cruises in 2023.

The Black Panther will appear an all-new heroic encounter that you'll only be able to find on Disney Cruise Line as well as in “Heroes Unite”, the event’s signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics.

Okoye will take part in a brand-new show in the atrium, "Warriors of Wakanda,” which will give guests the chance to train alongside the mighty Dora Milaje in an interactive experience.

About Marvel Day at Sea:

Marvel Day at Sea cruises combined Marvel Comics, film, and animation with all the excitement that you find on board a Disney cruise.

There is all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family.

For the first time ever, more than 30 superheroes and villains will be featured in new heroic encounters.

Heroes Unite, the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics, will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure.

The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship!

Taking place in the Walt Disney Theatre, Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts.

The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Young recruits will sharpen their Super Hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow Hawkeye

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite Marvel character for a costume bash along with Mickey and Minnie's superhero celebration.

For the adults, there is an adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party.

Other characters on Marvel Day at Sea:

Captain America

Sam Wilson

Mighty Thor

Shang-Chi

Ms. Marvel

Ant-Man

Kate Bishop

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Thor

Loki

Black Widow

Dates:

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.

Departing:

Jan. 7

Jan. 21

Feb. 4

Feb. 18

March 4, 2023

The Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing:

Jan. 16

Jan. 30

Feb. 13

Feb. 27

The Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.