The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific Expands Its Deal With Kodansha to Include Japanese Anime

According to Variety, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific has revealed an expansion of its collaboration with publishing house Kodansha to include Japanese anime.

The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific announces the expansion of its 70-year collaboration with publishing house Kodansha to include Japanese anime.

Disney and Kodansha have already worked together and will continue their collaboration in the world of anime.

The collaboration will include licensing exclusive SVOD anime titles based on manga produced by Kodansha.

It will begin with Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc , which will launch exclusively on Disney+

, which will launch exclusively on Disney’s streaming service has over 235 million subscribers across 154 markets worldwide.

