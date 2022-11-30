Universal Studios Hollywood to Ring in the New Year with EVE, Hollywood’s Biggest New Year’s Event

Universal Studios Hollywood will ring in 2023 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music entertainment, a brilliant fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions, on Saturday, December 31st with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

What’s Happening:

Included in the price of theme park admission, EVE is the ultimate way to bid farewell to 2022 and usher in 2023 that begins with a full day of fun, enjoying popular and award-winning rides and attractions, before transitioning to the new year in a park-wide celebration and special midnight countdown.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s night to remember begins at 9:00 p.m. as an energetic party kicks off with multiple entertainment hubs featuring DJs spinning an eclectic array of music for guests to dance into the new year with their choice of pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and Latin music.

Iconic photo ops located around the theme park will also provide a memorable backdrop to capture and share moments from the big night.

A lively New Year’s countdown rounds out the event before a dazzling fireworks display punctuates the nighttime sky. A winter snowfall and confetti bursts also add to the festive evening within designated areas.

A selection of food and beverages, including desserts, champagne, beer, wine and cocktails, as well as memorabilia will be available for purchase. Guests must be 21+ and have a valid photo ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.

While reveling in the New Year, guests can enjoy the “Awesomest Celebration of the Season,” including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle which brings the iconic Hogwarts castle to life in a stunning spectacle. The Who-bilation continues at Grinchmas where joyful park-goers can delight in the wonderous Who-ville and meet its infamous villager, The Grinch and his faithful dog Max, plus the Whos.

Holiday festivities at Universal Studios Hollywood run daily now through Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

To purchase tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, which includes Holidays and EVE access, click here