“Willow” Cast and Filmmakers Attend Series Premiere in Westwood, CA

​​The cast and filmmakers from Willow, the all-new action-adventure series based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film, were at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA last night for the series premiere.

What’s Happening:

Series’ stars Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Christian Slater, Annabelle Davis, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Adwoa Aboah, and Kevin Pollak were in attendance, as were Michelle Rejwan (executive producer), Jonathan Kasdan (writer/executive producer), Roopesh Parekh (executive producer), Ron Howard (executive producer), Tommy Harper (executive producer), Wendy Mericle (writer/executive producer), Julia Cooperman (writer/producer), and James Newton Howard (composer).

They were joined by guests, including Lawrence Kasdan, Danny Woodburn, Emma Berman, Rachael Leigh Cook, Danny DeVito, Hugh Ross, and Willow Shields.

Attendees were treated to the first two episodes of the epic series filled with excitement, magic, and non-stop adventure.

About Willow:

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers.

The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.

The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

The first two episodes of Willow are now streaming exclusively on Disney+

