Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Nightmare Before Christmas, fans will love this Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise.
What's Happening:
- If you're craving some hot cocoa, check out this Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise.
- Nightmare Before Christmas fans will love this collection of three delicious white chocolates filled with marshmallow bits and designed after Jack Skeleton.
- The set of three white chocolate hot cocoas is 5.29oz.
Directions:
- Heat 6 to 8 fl. oz. milk until hot (not boiling).
- Place Hot Cocoa Surprise Melt into a cup with warmed milk.
- Let Melt dissolve, stirring as needed.
- Watch for the marshmallow surprise.
Allergy Warning:
- This product contains milk and soy.
- It was also manufactured in a facility that processes wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, and fish.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning