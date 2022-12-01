Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Nightmare Before Christmas, fans will love this Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise.

What's Happening:

fans will love this collection of three delicious white chocolates filled with marshmallow bits and designed after Jack Skeleton. The set of three white chocolate hot cocoas is 5.29oz.

Directions:

Heat 6 to 8 fl. oz. milk until hot (not boiling).

Place Hot Cocoa Surprise Melt into a cup with warmed milk.

Let Melt dissolve, stirring as needed.

Watch for the marshmallow surprise.

Allergy Warning:

This product contains milk and soy.

It was also manufactured in a facility that processes wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, and fish.