Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Nightmare Before Christmas, fans will love this Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise.

What's Happening:

  • If you're craving some hot cocoa, check out this Disney Hot Cocoa Melt Jack Skellington Surprise.
  • Nightmare Before Christmas fans will love this collection of three delicious white chocolates filled with marshmallow bits and designed after Jack Skeleton.
  • The set of three white chocolate hot cocoas is 5.29oz.

Directions:

  • Heat 6 to 8 fl. oz. milk until hot (not boiling).
  • Place Hot Cocoa Surprise Melt into a cup with warmed milk.
  • Let Melt dissolve, stirring as needed.
  • Watch for the marshmallow surprise.

Allergy Warning:

  • This product contains milk and soy.
  • It was also manufactured in a facility that processes wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, and fish.

