At Disney Springs, there are plenty of incredible dining options, and for a limited time, if you spend $100 on gift cards for specific restaurants, you can get a $25 bonus card for free.
What's Happening:
- This holiday season, if you spend $100 on gift cards on Patina Group restaurants, you can get a $25 bonus card for free.
- You can purchase a gift card by clicking here.
Florida Restaurants Included Are:
- Morimoto Asia Orlando
- The Edison
- Maria & Enzo's Ristorante
- Enzo's Hideaway Tunnelbar
- Pizza Ponte
Disclaimer:
- For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $25 bonus card.
- Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/29/2022 – 12/31/2022 to be eligible to receive the promotional $25 bonus card(s).
- Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards.
- THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2023 – 3/31/2023 (not valid 2/14/2023) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.
- Good for one use only.
- Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable.
- Only one holiday bonus card can be redeemed per visit.
- This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering or special events.
- Visit patinagroup.com/gift-cards for full terms and conditions.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning