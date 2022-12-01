At Disney Springs, there are plenty of incredible dining options, and for a limited time, if you spend $100 on gift cards for specific restaurants, you can get a $25 bonus card for free.

What's Happening:

This holiday season, if you spend $100 on gift cards on Patina Group restaurants, you can get a $25 bonus card for free.

You can purchase a gift card by clicking here

Florida Restaurants Included Are:

Morimoto Asia Orlando

The Edison

Maria & Enzo's Ristorante

Enzo's Hideaway Tunnelbar

Pizza Ponte

Disclaimer:

For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $25 bonus card.

Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/29/2022 – 12/31/2022 to be eligible to receive the promotional $25 bonus card(s).

Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards.

THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2023 – 3/31/2023 (not valid 2/14/2023) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Good for one use only.

Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable.

Only one holiday bonus card can be redeemed per visit.

This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering or special events.

Visit patinagroup.com/gift-cards