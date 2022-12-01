Have Breakfast With Santa at T-Rex Cafe

Do you want to have breakfast with Santa? If so, T-Rex Cafe has an event you will love.

What's Happening:

December 10 and 11, from 9am to 10am you can have breakfast with Santa Disney Springs

Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, holiday activities, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Letters To Santa, goodie bags, a raffle, prizes, an exclusive retail discount, and more.

It is $34.21 for adults and $20.05 for kids.

Limited seating is available.

The price includes 18% gratuity but does not include taxes or additional fees.

This offer is only valid for dine-in and cannot be combined with any other offer.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here

Breakfast Buffet Includes:

Pancakes

Waffles

Bacon

Eggs

Potatoes

Sausage

Fruit

Pastries