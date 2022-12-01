Have Breakfast With Santa at T-Rex Cafe

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to have breakfast with Santa? If so, T-Rex Cafe has an event you will love.

What's Happening:

  • December 10 and 11, from 9am to 10am you can have breakfast with Santa at T-Rex Cafe found in Disney Springs.
  • Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, holiday activities, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Letters To Santa, goodie bags, a raffle, prizes, an exclusive retail discount, and more.
  • It is $34.21 for adults and $20.05 for kids.
  • Limited seating is available.
  • The price includes 18% gratuity but does not include taxes or additional fees.
  • This offer is only valid for dine-in and cannot be combined with any other offer.
  • You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Breakfast Buffet Includes:

  • Pancakes
  • Waffles
  • Bacon
  • Eggs
  • Potatoes
  • Sausage
  • Fruit
  • Pastries

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning