Do you want to have breakfast with Santa? If so, T-Rex Cafe has an event you will love.
What's Happening:
- December 10 and 11, from 9am to 10am you can have breakfast with Santa at T-Rex Cafe found in Disney Springs.
- Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, holiday activities, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Letters To Santa, goodie bags, a raffle, prizes, an exclusive retail discount, and more.
- It is $34.21 for adults and $20.05 for kids.
- Limited seating is available.
- The price includes 18% gratuity but does not include taxes or additional fees.
- This offer is only valid for dine-in and cannot be combined with any other offer.
- You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
Breakfast Buffet Includes:
- Pancakes
- Waffles
- Bacon
- Eggs
- Potatoes
- Sausage
- Fruit
- Pastries
