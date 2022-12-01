Enzo's Hideaway at Disney Springs is inviting guests to try one of their holiday cocktails.

What's Happening:

Stockings are being hung, trees are being decorated, and the mistletoe is firmly in place.

It’s the holiday season, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our delicious lineup of seasonal cocktails to help you embrace the holiday cheer.

Concoctions include classic winter flavors, such as gingerbread, peppermint, cranberry and more, combined with the finest spirits and festive ingredients.

Reserve your table by clicking here

Holiday Cocktail Specials:

If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas (Bourbon Smash), featuring Jim Beam Black bourbon, rosemary simple syrup, lime juice and a splash of seltzer, Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs can make your holiday dreams come true. Merry Melon: This delicious concoction inspired by a spooky Christmas favorite character combines melony midori with Absolut Vodka, topped with lemon-lime soda.

This delicious concoction inspired by a spooky Christmas favorite character combines melony midori with Absolut Vodka, topped with lemon-lime soda. Cranberry Limoncello Spritzer: Offering a winter twist using the favorite Italian liqueur, the Cranberry Limoncello Spritzer is made with Limoncello, white cranberry juice and prosecco.

Offering a winter twist using the favorite Italian liqueur, the Cranberry Limoncello Spritzer is made with Limoncello, white cranberry juice and prosecco. Babbo Natale Flight: Can’t make up your mind? Why not have it all with this sampling of our specialty holiday drinks? Taste all the best flavors of the season with these special 2 oz. pours.