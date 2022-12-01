Enzo's Hideaway at Disney Springs is inviting guests to try one of their holiday cocktails.
What's Happening:
- Stockings are being hung, trees are being decorated, and the mistletoe is firmly in place.
- It’s the holiday season, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our delicious lineup of seasonal cocktails to help you embrace the holiday cheer.
- Concoctions include classic winter flavors, such as gingerbread, peppermint, cranberry and more, combined with the finest spirits and festive ingredients.
- Reserve your table by clicking here.
Holiday Cocktail Specials:
- White Christmas Bourbon Smash: If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas (Bourbon Smash), featuring Jim Beam Black bourbon, rosemary simple syrup, lime juice and a splash of seltzer, Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs can make your holiday dreams come true.
- Merry Melon: This delicious concoction inspired by a spooky Christmas favorite character combines melony midori with Absolut Vodka, topped with lemon-lime soda.
- Cranberry Limoncello Spritzer: Offering a winter twist using the favorite Italian liqueur, the Cranberry Limoncello Spritzer is made with Limoncello, white cranberry juice and prosecco.
- Babbo Natale Flight: Can’t make up your mind? Why not have it all with this sampling of our specialty holiday drinks? Taste all the best flavors of the season with these special 2 oz. pours.
