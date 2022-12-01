New Season of “Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” To Kick Off New Year on National Geographic

National Geographic (and Disney+ a few days later) are ready to kick off the brand new year with a brand new season of the hit series, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, bringing fans the adventure of Disney’s animals into their home with a closer look at their care and their magic as part of the 100 Years of Wonder.

will arrive on Disney+ on January 4th. The new season debut is considered part of the 100 Years of Wonder campaign, which begins on New Year’s Eve and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Disney has brought people and nature together for nearly a century through inspiring storytelling and memorable experiences. And we can’t wait to update you on some of your favorite stars from season one, along with new stories that inspire connections with the wonders of the world around us.

The series serves as an all-access pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, The Seas with Nemo & Friends EPCOT

This 10-episode docu-series showcases the vast array of animals in Disney’s care, and the dedicated team of animal experts who manage the around-the-clock needs of the animals, ranging from pulling a big tooth from Lil Joe, the manatee; throwing a birthday party for Galápagos tortoises; releasing sea turtles back into the wild after rehabilitation; hatching baby flamingos and more! From special enrichment programs and nutrition to encouraging animals to participate in their own medical care, the team at Disney has established strong bonds with the animals to maintain their health and promote their wellbeing.

A tribute to Disney’s dedication to conservation and the environment, this series highlights their teams’ commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, caring for wildlife and their habitats, and creating experiences that inspire action. These collective efforts are known as Disney Planet Possible, and throughout each episode viewers will learn more through pop-up facts and tangible actions that were taken to support a world in balance and a healthier home for people and wildlife. That includes highlights from organizations supported through the Disney Conservation Fund and the work of Disney Conservation Team Wildlife, which works hand-in-hand with the animal care teams to deliver best-in-class scientific programs to conserve wildlife in Disney’s backyard and beyond.

The new season lineup for Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom includes:

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Giraffic Jam”

Sun, Jan. 1 at 8/7c on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD

Giraffes on the savanna hold up guest traffic and find a way to get more food from keeper Rory; Tolstoy the 100+ year old loggerhead sea turtle undergoes treatment to help him eat properly; a new hippo Rosie attempts to make friends with the rest of the bloat; and an aging collared brown lemur celebrates his birthday in style.

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Sea You Later, Turtles!”

Sun, Jan. 1 at 9/8c on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Sea Turtle SOS”

Fri, Jan. 6 at 10/9c on National Geographic

A group of rescued wild sea turtles arrive at EPCOT in need of urgent medical care before being released back into the ocean, a young rhino receives special treatment backstage after he cracks his horn, the Disney team creates a new chew toy to entertain the lion pride, and Heidi the Hartmann’s mountain zebra gives birth!

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Okapi Bundle of Joy”

Fri, Jan. 13 at 10/9c on National Geographic

Olivia the pregnant okapi has a successful ultrasound scan and delights her keepers by giving birth to a healthy baby, Logan the raven learns some new tricks before wowing audiences during his stage show, Princess the elderly mandrill arrives at the park in search of a new home and family, and Disney’s first blacktip reef shark prepares to join the main underwater environment at The Seas.

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Gorilla Divemaster”

Fri, Jan. 20 at 10/9c on National Geographic

A western lowland gorilla takes a road trip to receive pioneering hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a black rhinoceros is fitted with a fitness tracker to study his movements, the veterinary team investigates what might be causing a roan antelope to drastically lose weight, and the Galápagos tortoises celebrate their tenth birthdays with a wild party!

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Flocks of Love”

Fri, Jan. 27 at 10/9c on National Geographic

Lily the Masai giraffe needs an X-ray to determine if she’s broken her toe, but she’s reluctant to be anesthetized. The park’s tight-knit pack of painted dog brothers must be separated to get their annual health check. And at the Tree of Life, the lesser flamingo flock gets a visit from the stork with a very cute addition for Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: That’s Amore Eel”

Fri, Feb. 3 at 10/9c on National Geographic

Sigsbee the anemic green moray eel gets a health check, Tequila the Nile hippopotamus has a painful toothache, and Hank the wild gopher tortoise digs herself a new home on Disney grounds. Then the granddaddy of the resident purple martin flock, Steve, disappears without a trace! And Harper, a beloved white-cheeked gibbon, prepares to leave the park to start her very own family.

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Chilled-Out Cheetahs”

Fri, Feb. 10 at 10/9c on National Geographic

A young zebra undergoes urgent abdominal surgery after an encounter with an eland’s horn, two meerkats jostle for top position in the meerkat mob, a frogfish is given a bone graft to mend his broken jaw, and the Disney Imagineers build a motorized ball to help keep a trio of chilled-out cheetahs entertained.

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Giant Leap for Rhinokind”

Fri, Feb. 17 at 10/9c on National Geographic

A critically endangered antelope is losing weight fast and needs urgent surgery, a baby rhino takes her first steps out on the savanna to meet her extended family for the very first time, a dig-happy warthog gets the perfect piggy pedicure, and a beloved manatee struggles with a toothache – time to visit the dentist!

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Gesundheit, Jolo!”

Fri, Feb. 24 at 10/9c on National Geographic

Jolo the rescued manatee battles a potentially deadly parasitic infection that puts her release into jeopardy, Kianga the elephant throws a temper tantrum in the pool, Maathai the cheetah has tummy troubles that must be investigated, and Kevin the crested coua chick shows his keepers how to keep his food on target.

