Photos – Mixology Series at The Edison Brings Boozy Fun to Disney Springs

Tonight marked the first of three mixology events focused on Patron Tequila at The Edison in Disney Springs. These events give guests a chance to sample three different types of Patron and enjoy two different cocktails made with one of those three tequilas. We were lucky enough to be invited out to enjoy the event tonight and we have some photos to share.

First off, the thing that jumped right out to me about this event is the value. At a $65 ticket, the Mixology Series events at The Edison are well worth the price of admission. Diners would easily spend that much on Dinner at most venues at Disney Springs and these events offer so much more.

First off, guests get an idea of what’s in store by sampling the three Patron Tequilas featured in this series of events. This particular event was focused on Patron Silver, but we still got to sample some Reposado and Anejo as well.Those two tequilas will be the focal points of the events in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to the tasting, we got a full class on tequila and what makes Patron the top of the class. For those interested in learning more about what they’re drinking, this is an experience unlike any other.

The next step is the cocktails, but guests don’t just get a cocktail brought from a bar or somewhere in the back. A talented Mixologist – in this case, Alana – makes the drinks in front of you while explaining their thought process in creating this specialty cocktail.

Of course, The Edison isn’t just going to leave you hungry. The restaurant’s executive chef, Chef Dee, came out to explain the delicious dishes that would be accompanying the two cocktails created by Alana.

The first cocktail was the “Thymed Pearfectly,” Patrón Silver Tequila, Pear Juice, Thyme Simple Syrup and Chandon Brut. It was light and refreshing and nothing like you would expect a tequila-based cocktail to be. The champagne gives this drink that nice fizz and sweetness that keeps you coming back for more.

That was paired with tequila-marinated pork skewers with cherry tomato, zucchini and grilled pears. This plate was absolutely delicious, with each ingredient playing off of the next. The pork was perfect but the surprising standout was the grilled pear.

The second of the two courses featured the “Frostbite,” consisting of Patrón Silver Tequila, Blue Curacao, White Crème de Cacao and Cream. This was definitely a bit stronger in taste but it was the perfect cocktail to pair with your dessert.

And that dessert was mini white chocolate cheesecake with a raspberry and some blue whipped cream. Not only did this plate look amazing, but it was a perfect dessert. The crust of these mini cheesecakes may have been the best bite of the night.

And to commemorate the whole experience, guests get to take home their cup from the “Thymed Pearfectly,” a perfect souvenir for a tequila event.

The remaining Patron Mixology events at the Edison will take place on Thursday, December 8 and Thursday, December 15. You can check out the menus for those events and purchase your tickets here.