Riley Keough Set to Star as Author Rebecca Godfrey in Hulu’s “Under the Bridge”

According to Deadline, Riley Keough (The Terminal List) is set to star in and executive produce Under the Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book.

What’s Happening:

Keough will play the late Godfrey in the adaptation of the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. In the book, Godfrey takes readers into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Godfrey was a rebellious novelist who returned to her hometown of Victoria, BC, in 1997 and immersed herself in the too-strange-to-believe case of Virk’s murder. As a young woman herself, Godfrey was entrusted by the teenagers accused of the crime and gained unique access to the story. Her increasing fascination with the case — and the killers — drew her down the same path as Truman Capote while writing In Cold Blood .

. Keough will executive produce Under the Bridge with Gina Gammell through their production company, Felix Culpa.

with Gina Gammell through their production company, Felix Culpa. From ABC

Quinn Shephard is adapting the book and executive producing. Other executive producers are Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct.

Godfrey, who passed away last month at the age of 54, was an executive producer on the series and will be credited posthumously.