Universal’s Great Movie Escape Set to Open at Universal Orlando on December 9th

Tickets are on sale now for Universal Orlando’s first-ever Escape Room experience, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, set to open at Universal CityWalk on December 9th!

What’s Happening:

Guests can now book epic escape adventures inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic Jurassic World and Back to the Future films by purchasing tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape – comprised of two next-level escape room experiences, opening on December 9th at Universal CityWalk.

Universal's Great Movie Escape invites guests of all ages to solve their way through a pair of first-of-its-kind escape rooms based on two of the biggest film franchises in history. Universal's entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before.

Another unique feature of Universal’s Great Movie Escape is the variety of challenges guests must work together to complete – each one specifically crafted so that the experience is enjoyable for novices and escape room-aficionados alike. Each adventure boasts eight incredibly detailed environments featuring state-of-the-art activities that are: randomized – so the solution can vary with each visit customizable depending on party size – ensuring everyone gets to participate designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity – so there’s always something to solve

As soon as guests enter the art deco-style, theater-inspired venue, they’ll immediately be swept into one of the following adventures:

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaur

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

Tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are on sale now and start at $49.99 per person, plus tax for access to either Jurassic World: Escape or Back to the Future: OUTATIME (experience includes up to six guests per group and may include multiple parties). Pricing varies depending on date and time of visit. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax (up to eight people).