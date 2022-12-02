Covers, New Details Revealed for Next Month’s “Sins of Sinister” Arc from Marvel Comics

Next month, Mister Sinister wins! “Sins of Sinister” will see the iconic X-Men villain’s long-term plotting finally pay off as his influence washes over not only Krakoa but the entire Marvel Universe.

The saga will kick off in Sins of Sinister ALPHA #1″ before unfolding across three limited series that will replace Immortal X-Men, X-Men Red, and Legion

Current X-Men writers Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier will pen their respective new titles, joined by artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti. Tackling three separate time periods, each superstar artist will draw an issue of all three titles as consecutive issues propel the Marvel Universe further and further into a dark future, dramatically escalating the stakes with each startling time jump. 10 Years… 100 Years… 1000 Years…

Right now, fans can learn about what’s to come in March’s “Sins of Sinister” installments. These thrilling and heavily inter-connected middle chapters reveal what happens 100 years down the line as an army of Nightcrawlers scavenge the great

Wagnerine and her gene-spliced assassins are holy thieves, servants to a cosmic cult in “Nightcrawlers #2.” Let the heist liturgy be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as Nightcrawler.

Behold the battle of the X-Planets in “Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #2″ as the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two… there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists!

And “Immoral X-Men #2″ will put the “Die” in Diamond Age! Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV…but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister’s plan has come to an end…and whether it’s better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead.