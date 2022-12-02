“GMA” Guest List: Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More to Appear Week of December 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 5th-10th:

Monday, December 5 Kate Winslet ( Avatar: The Way of Water Caryn Zucker and journalist John Donovan ( In a Different Key ) Chef Mike Geller (Building a Christmas pantry) Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Kristin Cavallari

Tuesday, December 6 Naomi Osaka ( The Way Champs Play ) Tom Coughlin (New York Giants coach) Deals and Steals: Gifts for Everyone with Tory Johnson Performance by Darlene Love and Chris Ruggiero ( Grown Up Christmas List )

Wednesday, December 7 Catherine Zeta-Jones ( National Treasure H.E.R. ( Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Jacob Batalon ( Reginald the Vampire ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 8 Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Bookcase ; Favorite books of the year) Hong Chau ( The Whale ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Friday, December 9 GMA Gives Back series heads to Kentucky for hurricane relief 12 Days of Cookies Series: Chef Rick Martinez Performance by the Backstreet Boys

Saturday, December 10 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.