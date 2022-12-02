“GMA” Guest List: Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More to Appear Week of December 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 5th-10th:

  • Monday, December 5
    • Kate Winslet (Avatar: The Way of Water)
    • Caryn Zucker and journalist John Donovan (In a Different Key)
    • Chef Mike Geller (Building a Christmas pantry)
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Kristin Cavallari
  • Tuesday, December 6
    • Naomi Osaka (The Way Champs Play)
    • Tom Coughlin (New York Giants coach)
    • Deals and Steals: Gifts for Everyone with Tory Johnson
    • Performance by Darlene Love and Chris Ruggiero (Grown Up Christmas List)
  • Wednesday, December 7
  • Thursday, December 8
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase; Favorite books of the year)
    • Hong Chau (The Whale)
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
  • Friday, December 9
    • GMA Gives Back series heads to Kentucky for hurricane relief
    • 12 Days of Cookies Series: Chef Rick Martinez
    • Performance by the Backstreet Boys
  • Saturday, December 10
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.