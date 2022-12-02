“GMA” Guest List: Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More to Appear Week of December 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 5th-10th:
- Monday, December 5
- Kate Winslet (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Caryn Zucker and journalist John Donovan (In a Different Key)
- Chef Mike Geller (Building a Christmas pantry)
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Kristin Cavallari
- Tuesday, December 6
- Naomi Osaka (The Way Champs Play)
- Tom Coughlin (New York Giants coach)
- Deals and Steals: Gifts for Everyone with Tory Johnson
- Performance by Darlene Love and Chris Ruggiero (Grown Up Christmas List)
- Wednesday, December 7
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (National Treasure)
- H.E.R. (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration)
- Jacob Batalon (Reginald the Vampire)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, December 8
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase; Favorite books of the year)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
- Friday, December 9
- GMA Gives Back series heads to Kentucky for hurricane relief
- 12 Days of Cookies Series: Chef Rick Martinez
- Performance by the Backstreet Boys
- Saturday, December 10
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.