The El Capitan Theatre to Celebrate 100 Years of Disney with Disney100 Movie Marathon

Tickets are on sale now to see the Disney 100 Movie Marathon at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The marathon will include Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen.

Tickets are $40 and include admission to all four films, an event credential with lanyard, 20oz bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print.

Family packs are available for $120 and include four of each item.

The event starts at 12:00pm and tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991):

Join brave, independent Belle on the adventure of a lifetime as she sets out to rescue her father—and discovers the enchanted castle of a mysterious beast. Enjoy this timeless tale overflowing with unforgettable characters and music you'll never forget, universally acclaimed as one of Walt Disney Animation Studios' finest features.

About Disney’s Aladdin (1992):

Aladdin, a street-smart commoner, pairs up with clever, confident Princess Jasmine to fight against the evil sorcerer Jafar and foil his plans of taking over the kingdom Along the way, Aladdin learns to believe in himself…with the help of a comical, shape-shifting Genie whose three wishes can change everything.

About Disney’s The Lion King (1994):

Disney's epic adventure follows the story of Simba, a feisty lion cub who "just can't wait to be king." Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he must decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the "Circle of life."

About Disney’s Frozen: