George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth Launch Production Company

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have launched BedBy8, a production company focused on scripted television projects, limited series and documentaries, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

ABC

Alyssa Mastromonaco, a Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff is set to serve as President of the company.

The company already has two projects in development at 20th Television; Let’s Not Do That Again, based on Grant Ginder’s book, with Jenni Konner attached to write and executive produce. This project is being set up for a Hulu Let’s Not Do That Again revolves around Nancy Harrison, who is about to win the Senate Race until her daughter Greta makes headlines throwing a bottle of champagne through a bistro’s window in Paris. Her floundering son Nick, desperate to escape the family’s career clutches and focus on his Joan Didion musical, must first help Nancy clean up the pieces. As the wreckage keeps growing, Nancy and her children are forced to reckon with extremist protestors, powerful New York socialites but worst of all, each other.

based on Grant Ginder’s book, with Jenni Konner attached to write and executive produce. This project is being set up for a revolves around Nancy Harrison, who is about to win the Senate Race until her daughter Greta makes headlines throwing a bottle of champagne through a bistro’s window in Paris. Her floundering son Nick, desperate to escape the family’s career clutches and focus on his Joan Didion musical, must first help Nancy clean up the pieces. As the wreckage keeps growing, Nancy and her children are forced to reckon with extremist protestors, powerful New York socialites but worst of all, each other. Intelligence , a dark comedy based on the book by Susan Hasler, with JJ Philbin & David Feeney writing and executive producing, is set as the second project for BedBy8. This series is about the people who work in the basement, “the mines” of the CIA, with Elizabeth Meriwether and Katherine Pope also serving as exec producers.

, a dark comedy based on the book by Susan Hasler, with JJ Philbin & David Feeney writing and executive producing, is set as the second project for BedBy8. This series is about the people who work in the basement, “the mines” of the CIA, with Elizabeth Meriwether and Katherine Pope also serving as exec producers. Stephanopoulos and Wentworth as well as Mastromonaco, will serve as executive producers for both projects for BedBy8.

Stephanopoulos currently anchors ABC News’ Good Morning America and This Week with George Stephanopoulos and also leads George Stephanopoulos Productions, a production unit within ABC News that focuses on nonfiction long-form projects. The new company will expand his footprint at the Walt Disney Company, bringing him into the scripted side of production and also increasing his non-fiction/documentary presence.

What They’re Saying:

Ali Wentworth: “George and I have always been storytellers. Different lanes, of course, he collected and told stories on a global stage and I through my books, acting and podcast. Together, we encompass so many narratives that we feel are integral to the time we are in. With maybe a few jokes.”

“George and I have always been storytellers. Different lanes, of course, he collected and told stories on a global stage and I through my books, acting and podcast. Together, we encompass so many narratives that we feel are integral to the time we are in. With maybe a few jokes.” George Stephanopoulos: “We are so excited to draw on our experiences and passions to bring compelling stories to life on the screen.”