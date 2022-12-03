Complimentary Pandora Gift Tag Available With Purchase at Disney Parks Locations Dec 9th & 10th

Fans of Pandora Jewelry can head to different locations at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort in a few days to get their hands on a special gift tag that will come complimentary with their purchase.

What’s Happening:

Shoppers for Pandora Jewelry can enjoy a bit of traditional calligraphy when they receive a complimentary gift tag with any purchase at Disney Parks during the event.

The Limited-Edition gift tags will be available at specific Disney Parks locations starting December 9th, through December 10th.

At Walt Disney World, the tags can be found at Uptown Jewelers in the Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

At the Disneyland Resort, the tags can be found in La Mascarade D’Orleans at Disneyland Park on December 9th, and at Embarcadero Gifts at Disney California Adventure

Pandora began designing its beloved charms in the year 2000. Each charm has a meaning, some times many meanings, one from its designer and more lent to it by the person who wears and loves it. Whether it’s a celebration of color or pattern or a tribute to a country, occasion, activity or most importantly, a person, each charm is designed to tell the personal story of its wearer while showcasing their unique style. Our charms are worn with love on bracelets and necklaces; created especially to be worn in ways unique to those who wear them. In recent years, partnerships with the Disney Parks have brought many different charms and collections to exclusive releases at the Disney Parks, in different specialty locations at Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.