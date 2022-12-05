12 Days of Magical Deals: Tiered Savings Up to 25% Off on shopDisney

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 20% off $75+ and 25% off $100+ with the code SAVEMORE.

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals. To kick things off they’re sharing tiered discounts up 25% off so that the more guests spend, the more they can save.

Today through Wednesday (December 5-7) shopDisney is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide:

There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Save 20% on $75+; Save 25% on $100+

shopDisney’s annual shopping event kicks off with tiered savings that apply to hundreds merchandise collections sitewide.

Christmas and Hanukkah

Share the joy of the season through fun Disney gifts that celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah.

Stitch Holiday Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Small 9 1/2''

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Sock Set for Adults

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – 14''

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Gift Tag Set

Toys

Let the playtime begin! Whether your kids are in into Cars, Encanto, Star Wars or something else, you can find a great assortment of imaginative toys on shopDisney that they are sure to love.

Cam Spinner and Sheldon Shifter Pullback Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars

Encanto Deluxe Doll Set

Squeeze & Blink Grogu Plush by Mattel – Star Wars

Belle Enchanted Dollhouse by KidKraft

New Markdowns

We love browsing the latest markdowns and some of the latest discounts actually apply to new merchandise! These are the deals we love.

Bruno ''We Don't Talk About Bruno No No No'' T-Shirt for Kids – Encanto

Aurora Party Dress for Girls – Sleeping Beauty

Scarlet Witch Zip Hoodie for Kids

Tiana Pom Beanie for Kids by Love Your Melon – The Princess and the Frog

Gifts for the Disney Parks Fan

From annual trips to weekly visits, Disney fans are desiccated to the magic! This holiday season you can share something they’ll surely treasure that speaks to their first love.

Nemo and Friends Disney Skyliner – Finding Dory

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Disneyland

Madame Leota Lamp – The Haunted Mansion

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Light-Up Wall Decor

Fandom Fashion

Dress to rep your favorite movie, character, franchise or park with these cool apparel styles.

Figment Ringer T-Shirt for Women

Mei Panda Knitted Sweater for Kids – Turning Red

Spider-Man Ringer T-Shirt for Boys

Hades Jogger Pants for Adults – Hercules

Marvel Pride Collection Hoodie

Halloween Head Start

Finally, gear up for next year’s celebrations with costumes, clothing and accessories that are perfect for year round fun but especially, Halloween!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pajama Set for Boys

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Hand Soap Dispenser

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume for Kids

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus

Minnie Mouse Costume for Kids – Pink

