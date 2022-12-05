ABC’s “A Very Backstreet Holiday” Adds Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle and More

A Very Backstreet Holiday, the upcoming holiday special coming to ABC, has added a slate of special guests, according to Variety.

Seth Rogen has been added as the narrator of the upcoming holiday special.

Joining Rogen is a slate of celebrity guests that includes: Meghan Trainor Rob Riggle Nikki Glaser Ron Funches Atsuko Okatsuka

Rogen first met the Backstreet Boys in 2013 when they filmed This is the End together.

The band would later go on to work with Rogen's Hilarity for Charity, which raises money for Alzheimer's.

will be a festive new special featuring the GRAMMY Award-winning boy band sensation The Backstreet Boys singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together. More details to come and expect some special surprises and performances to keep spirits bright! The holiday special is executive produced by Film 45 Live.

A Very Backstreet Holiday airs on ABC Wednesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

What they’re saying:

AJ McLean: “I stayed in touch with Seth after we shot This Is the End . We collectively — us and ABC — have been reaching out to special guests and putting together our dream list to see who was available. Seth was into it! We haven’t even heard what he does as the narrator.”

“I stayed in touch with Seth after we shot . We collectively — us and ABC — have been reaching out to special guests and putting together our dream list to see who was available. Seth was into it! We haven’t even heard what he does as the narrator.” Nick Carter: “I think the Backstreet Boys bring a very nostalgic feeling from a particular time in their lives that are so special to them and important. Everyone in the world knows a lot of Christmas songs, they’ve grown up with them and they celebrate the holidays together. They’re just a part of people’s lives so we’re just happy to have a little part of that.”